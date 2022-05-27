RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 4,573 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

BSCP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 272,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,044. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

