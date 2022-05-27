RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.53. 195,972 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.83.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

