Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RUSMF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

