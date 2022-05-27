Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of SB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $570.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 89.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7,520.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

