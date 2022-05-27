Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

SB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

