Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRF traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.08. 3,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53. Safran has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $158.50.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

