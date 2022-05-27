Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
OTCMKTS SAFRF traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.08. 3,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53. Safran has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $158.50.
Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)
