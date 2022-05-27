Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $15,030,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

CRECU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

