Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 265,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

RONI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

