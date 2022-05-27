Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New $265,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth about $13,573,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,553,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFSU remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

