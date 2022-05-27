Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,075,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,000.

Shares of UTA Acquisition stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. 23,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

