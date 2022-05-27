Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $240.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $213.00.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.71.

Shares of SAIA opened at $196.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.31. Saia has a 52 week low of $173.64 and a 52 week high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,244,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Saia by 21,243.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,135,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

