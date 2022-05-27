Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $240.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $213.00.
SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.71.
Shares of SAIA opened at $196.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.31. Saia has a 52 week low of $173.64 and a 52 week high of $365.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,244,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Saia by 21,243.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,135,000.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.