Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given New €1.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.20 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.38) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Saipem from €1.20 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

