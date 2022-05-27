Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €66.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.69 ($92.23).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €44.11 ($46.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.74. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

