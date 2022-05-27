Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.26 million and the lowest is $18.32 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $77.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.09 million to $79.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.42 million, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $90.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 64.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,107. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

