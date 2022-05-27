Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €336.70 ($358.19) and last traded at €338.20 ($359.79). 44,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €343.10 ($365.00).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €367.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €448.51.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3)
Featured Stories
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.