Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BFS opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.12%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.