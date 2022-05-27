SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,935. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $338.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

