Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.
In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
