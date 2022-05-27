Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 507.7% in May

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 507.7% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.