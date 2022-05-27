Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.03. 5,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $55.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.