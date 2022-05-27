Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 230,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.86. 9,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,465. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.