Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.