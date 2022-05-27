Scott L. Bok Purchases 2,978 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,166.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE GHL opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.