ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.
About ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM)
