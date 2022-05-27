Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 243.7% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Secoo by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Secoo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Secoo by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SECO stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Secoo has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

