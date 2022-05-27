Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,026. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.69. Sekisui House has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.