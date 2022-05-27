Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sempra by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 16,546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after buying an additional 350,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

NYSE:SRE opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

