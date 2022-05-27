Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.67.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

