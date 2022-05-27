Semux (SEM) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Semux (SEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $7,350.02 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006269 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.