Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Purchases A$90,000.00 in Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Rating) insider Charles Sweeney bought 250,000 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($63,829.79).
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.
Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile
