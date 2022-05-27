Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

