Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price target on the stock.

SVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 2,925 ($36.81) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,060.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,938.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of -100.21. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,440 ($30.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,228 ($40.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 61.28 ($0.77) dividend. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.54%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

