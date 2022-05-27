Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHCAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Sharp stock remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Friday. 94,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. Sharp has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

