Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.08. 72,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,760. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

