Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 126,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,755. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

