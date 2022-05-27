Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,917. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $236.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.