Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $8.14 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. 29,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

