Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 208,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,221,645. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

