Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 829.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

