Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declines By 92.2%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the April 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.98. 92,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

