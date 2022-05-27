Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Drops By 69.2%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 377,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

