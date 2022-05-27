Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Grows By 254.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PFD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,396. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

