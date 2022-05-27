Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Drops By 80.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 470.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

