Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Grows By 200.0%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. AXA S.A. owned about 0.90% of LAVA Therapeutics worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LVTX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,371. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

