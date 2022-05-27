Short Interest in Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Decreases By 98.4%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNUG opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Get Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.