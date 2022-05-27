Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Rises By 605.3%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 605.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMMCW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North Mountain Merger (NMMCW)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.