Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Rises By 605.3%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 605.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMMCW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

