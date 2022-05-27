Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Rises By 272.2%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,655. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTC. Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

