Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Rises By 2,464.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 2,464.7% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.
About Pan Pacific International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.