Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Rises By 2,464.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 2,464.7% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

