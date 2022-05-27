Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Increases By 1,400.0%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

PHMMF stock remained flat at $$77.00 during midday trading on Friday. Pharma Mar has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $116.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

