Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rises By 930.0%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 930.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUMSY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Puma from €114.00 ($121.28) to €109.00 ($115.96) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($127.66) to €115.00 ($122.34) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($130.85) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of PUMSY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

